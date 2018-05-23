 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives It Back To Haters Who Think She Is All About Only Looks!

Related Articles
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Celebrates Mom Vrinda Rai's Birthday With Aaradhya; Spotted On A Dinner Date
- Cut To 1994: Aishwarya Rai Reveals Why She Cried After Losing 'Miss Universe' Title To Sushmita Sen
- Kareena Kapoor NOT INTERESTED In Working With Shahrukh Khan? Good Prospects For Aishwarya & Deepika
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Latest Instagram Posts Will Remind You Of Your Own School Days!
- Sorry Aishwarya Rai! Kareena Kapoor Khan Won't Follow Your Footsteps When It Comes To This Thing
- What Happened When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bumped Into Mahira Khan At Cannes? Get Ready For SURPRISE!
- Not The Khans! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says Her Husband Abhishek Bachchan Is Her Favorite Actor
- WEIRD! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns A Victim Of Trolling; Gets Slammed For Kissing Aaradhya On Lips
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: We As Women Need To Stop Judging Each Other
- Does Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Regret Rejecting Big Banner Films Starring Shahrukh Khan & Aamir Khan?
- Is She Still Angry? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Breaks Silence On Blasting PR Team Over Instagram Goof Up
- Cannes 2018: Unlike Aishwarya Rai & Deepika, Sonam Kapoor FAILS To Grab Eyeballs On Red Carpet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is touted to be one of the most beautiful women on the earth and has bagged several awards and titles and made the nation proud on several instances. Each time, she has graced the red carpets including the Cannes, Ash made sure you were spellbound by her charm.
Recently while speaking to Indian Express, the former beauty queen emphasized on why one shouldn't judge each other on the basis of their appearance. She also had the perfect reply to those who think she's only 'beauty'. Scroll down to read what Aishwarya had to say-
Stop Judging Each Other
Aishwarya said, "Grooming has been a part of our culture since the beginning, both for men and women. Everybody grooms themselves but to what degree depends up on the individual. First, we need to free ourselves of judging each other."
The Choice Is Ours
She further added, "First, we need to free ourselves of judging each other. Someone did more then it's his or her choice, and if someone did less then that's also their choice. I don't think either side should be judged."
Putting Make-Up Doesn't Mean You Don't Have Brains
"We, as women, need to stop judging each other in a sense that if you put make-up that doesn't mean you don't have brains, it doesn't mean you lack in substance, it does not mean that you are not sensitive or compassionate."
Break Away From Pre-Conceived Notions
Aishwarya further added, "At the same time, if you choose not to use makeup, doesn't mean you are a disinterested person or a person lacking in colour or you are brainy just because you don't put makeup, or you are too serious and not a fun-loving person. The day we break away from these pre-conceived notions, we all will start co-existing."
Aishwarya Says The Audience Never Judged Her On The Basis Of Her Looks
"Since the beginning, through media interviews, the audience has got to know about my real personality, my beliefs, my choices. I didn't get judged on the basis of my looks."
She Could Have Got Stereotyped
"I do believe, however, that I could have got bracketed or slotted had my audience not known how I am off screen. "
Her Choice Of Films Tells It All
"Also, look at the choices I made in my career. I worked with people like Mani Ratnam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra... So, that helped too. You think these people would work with me because of my looks? I am sure they are intelligent enough to not risk their films with my face. They must have seen something in me," Aishwarya concluded.
On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Fanne Khan which stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.