 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Grabs A Mega Project Opposite These Two Superstars? Also Spotted At An Event

Congratulations To The 'Bachchan Bahu'

Yet another proud moment for the Bachchans as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan honoured with 'Woman of Substance' award by the Bunts community at an event held in Pune.

Pretty In Pink

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked nothing but ethereal in House Of Masaba and gave us major ethnic goals with her pink lehenga.

Recently, Aishwarya Talked About Fashion & How She Chooses Dressing Up For Events

While speaking to Vogue, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had said, " Red-carpet events are a part of our public life-it's familiar turf. I dress according to my role at, and the nature of, the event."

BTW, Cannes Films Festival Is Just A Month Away

"With Cannes, I represent a cosmetics brand, and the atmosphere allows creativity to take flight. You should have fun and enjoy fashion like art-bring a bit of yourself to it and work in tandem with the creative team."

Aishwarya Loves To Try Different Things

She continued, "When we did the purple lips, we were having fun, not trying to set a trend. But look at fashion spreads and beauty trends today-they're all about colour!

I'm largely associated with classic, traditional choices, so it became a big talking point at the time. But for me, this isn't my first and last time-I like to try out different things."

Aishwarya On Playing Nargis Dutt In 'Raat Aur Din' Remake

Speaking about stepping into Nargis Dutt's shoes, Aishwarya told, "I've been approached for the remake of Raat Aur Din, which is a great opportunity and what's funny is while filming Shabd, Sanju Sir (Sanjay Dutt) said he'd have loved for me to play the part, and I was very touched.

We're still working out the details. I've also been approached for a remake of Woh Kaun Thi?"

(Pic Courtesy - Vogue)

Aishwarya Calls Herself A 'Brutal' Critic

When quizzed about Bollywood and being a star, the Jazbaa actress said, "From the day I chose to step into showbiz, I've survived by holding on to who I am. My own best friend and brutal critic."

(Pic Courtesy - Vogue)