 »   »   »  WHAT RIVALRY? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives A TIGHT HUG To Rani Mukerji At Krishna Raj’s Funeral

Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, sharing a hug with Rani Mukerji, while Athiya Shetty looks on.

Aishwarya Pays Her Final Respect

Entire Bachchan clan was spotted outside Krishna Raj's house. Just like her family, Aishwarya Rai also arrived at the venue to pay her final respect to the late Krishna Raj Kapoor who died on Monday.

Karisma & Rani Mukerji

Karisma Kapoor and Rani Mukerji look dejected in this candid click from Krishna Raj's funeral.

Alia With Riddhima

Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor look emotional as they bid final goodbye to Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Kareena With Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan caught in a deep conversation at the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Aamir With Anil Ambani

Aamir Khan was also seen in attendance at the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor and he can be seen having a conversation with Anil Ambani.

Boney Kapoor With Salim Khan

Arjun Kapoor's dad, Boney Kapoor spotted with Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan at the funeral of Krishna Raj.

Big B & Abhishek

Here's the picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan paying their last respect to Krishna Raj Kapoor.