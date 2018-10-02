English
 WHAT RIVALRY? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives A TIGHT HUG To Rani Mukerji At Krishna Raj's Funeral

WHAT RIVALRY? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives A TIGHT HUG To Rani Mukerji At Krishna Raj’s Funeral

By
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji have been always grabbed eyeballs owing to their alleged rivalry. But this time, the duo was seen hugging each other at Krishna Raj's funeral and their picture is every bit heart-warming. Going by the picture, one can assume that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji have let the bygones be bygones. Aishwarya Rai was also seen sharing a hug with Sonam Kapoor.

    Krishna Raj, the wife of legendary actor, Raj Kapoor breathed her last yesterday (October 1, 2018) and entire film industry gathered at her house to pay their respect!

    Pic Courtesy: Manav Manglani

    Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, sharing a hug with Rani Mukerji, while Athiya Shetty looks on.

    Aishwarya Pays Her Final Respect

    Entire Bachchan clan was spotted outside Krishna Raj's house. Just like her family, Aishwarya Rai also arrived at the venue to pay her final respect to the late Krishna Raj Kapoor who died on Monday.

    Karisma & Rani Mukerji

    Karisma Kapoor and Rani Mukerji look dejected in this candid click from Krishna Raj's funeral.

    Alia With Riddhima

    Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor look emotional as they bid final goodbye to Krishna Raj Kapoor.

    Pic Courtesy - Manav Manglani

    Kareena With Saif

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan caught in a deep conversation at the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor.

    Pic Courtesy - Manav Manglani

    Aamir With Anil Ambani

    Aamir Khan was also seen in attendance at the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor and he can be seen having a conversation with Anil Ambani.

    Boney Kapoor With Salim Khan

    Arjun Kapoor's dad, Boney Kapoor spotted with Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan at the funeral of Krishna Raj.

    Big B & Abhishek

    Here's the picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan paying their last respect to Krishna Raj Kapoor.

    Tanushree REACTS TO Salman & Aamir Shying Away From Talking About Nana!

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 1:42 [IST]
