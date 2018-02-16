 »   »   » STOPPED AGEING OR WHAT? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's KILLING IT At Femina Beauty Awards; Big B Joins Her

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan STUNS at Femina Beauty Awards, Amitabh Bachchan joins | Boldsky

While entire netizens can't stop drooling over Priya Prakash Varrier, we can't take our eyes off Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has literally stopped ageing and once again her red carpet look has us swooning over her gorgeousness.

The Jodha Akbar actress made an appearance at Nyka Femina Beauty Awards 2018 that took last night (February 15, 2018). Apart from her, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kartik Aryan, Pooja Hegde and others were also spotted at the do.

Have a look at their pictures below..

Slaying In Black! Well.. Yeah! She's 44 and now you know why we think she has totally stopped ageing. She’s Made For Camera She was seen donning La Bourjoisie gown and set the red carpet on fire, leaving the photographers all delighted. Inside Pics Amitabh Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seen on stage, receiving their awards at Femina Beauty Awards 2018. Hello Hottie! Disha Patani turns up the hotness quotient in a golden shimmery dress at Nyka Femina Beauty Awards 2018. Aditi & Malaika Aditi Rao Hydari & Malaika Arora pose together for shutterbugs. Whose look you loved more? Kartik & Nushrat Kartik Aryan & Nushrat Bharucha, who are gearing up Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety were also spotted at the do, in their stylish avatars. Arjun & Pooja Arjun Kapoor & Pooja Hegde made a stylish entry at Femina Beauty Awards 2018. While, Arjun looked all dapper, Pooja looked helluva hawt! The Timeless Diva Rekha was a vision in her signature gold saree and dark red lips! Flawless Is The Word! Needless to say, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed all the limelight and her flawless look was the highlight of the night.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanne Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres during Eid this year and it also casts Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the key roles.

