 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is The Pillar Of Fanne Khan; Film Can't Happen Without Her: Anil Kapoor

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is The Pillar Of Fanne Khan; Film Can't Happen Without Her: Anil Kapoor

    The scinttilating pair of Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are all set to reunite after almost two decades for Atul Manjrekar's Fanne Khan. The film also starring Rajkummar Rao has already created an immense anticipation among the audience to see this jodi back on screen.

    Recently while speaking to DNA for the promotions of Race 3, Anil Kapoor revealed that Aishwarya has a very important role to play in this film and spoke about reuniting with her. Scroll down to read more-

    Aishwarya Is The Backbone Of Fanne Khan

    Anil Kapoor was quoted as saying, "I can't see Fanne Khan happening without Aishwarya. I have done Taal and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai with her earlier. Both were successful and appreciated."

    Anil Isn't Romancing Ash

    "In Fanne Khan, she is not opposite me, but she is the pillar of the film," revealed the 'Race 3' actor.

    An Exciting Journey

    Earlier while speaking to Times Of India, Anil had said, "Fanney Khan is an exciting journey for me. I have always admired Aishwarya's craft and it'll be interesting to work with her again, after so long."

    Aishwarya On Anil Kapoor And Fanne Khan

    The actress was earlier quoted as saying to HT, "I am a chapter in the film, not the fulcrum. There are other talents in the story and you will see why I chose to do the film once it releases. I am working with Anil for the third time and though I want to call him Anilji, he insists I call him Anil. He is such a dedicated and ever-charged artiste."

    Meanwhile,

    Reports suggest that post the oustal of producer Prernaa Arora from Fanne Khan, Aishwarya has been requested to take a pay cut by the makers as the film is going through a financial crunch.




    Fanne Khan has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan playing a singing sensation in the film with Rajkummar Rao playing her love interest. The film revolves around a father who wishes to fulfill the dream of his son who is an aspirational singer.

    The flick is slated to release on 3rd August, 2018.

