 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is The Pillar Of Fanne Khan; Film Can't Happen Without Her: Anil Kapoor

Aishwarya Is The Backbone Of Fanne Khan

Anil Kapoor was quoted as saying, "I can't see Fanne Khan happening without Aishwarya. I have done Taal and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai with her earlier. Both were successful and appreciated."



Anil Isn't Romancing Ash

"In Fanne Khan, she is not opposite me, but she is the pillar of the film," revealed the 'Race 3' actor.



An Exciting Journey

Earlier while speaking to Times Of India, Anil had said, "Fanney Khan is an exciting journey for me. I have always admired Aishwarya's craft and it'll be interesting to work with her again, after so long."



Aishwarya On Anil Kapoor And Fanne Khan

The actress was earlier quoted as saying to HT, "I am a chapter in the film, not the fulcrum. There are other talents in the story and you will see why I chose to do the film once it releases. I am working with Anil for the third time and though I want to call him Anilji, he insists I call him Anil. He is such a dedicated and ever-charged artiste."



Meanwhile,

Reports suggest that post the oustal of producer Prernaa Arora from Fanne Khan, Aishwarya has been requested to take a pay cut by the makers as the film is going through a financial crunch.









