 »   »   » ON POINT! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Kajol Are The Answers To The Industry's OBSESSION With The Khans!

We all know how our industry is obsessed with the Khans and when we talk about stardom, only a few names pop up in our mind - Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

Recently, at an event, while interacting with media personnel, when Karan was asked about his opinion on the same, the director had a different take and we do agree with him! He didn't just praise Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Kajol but also gave a valid reason to prove his point.

KJo Makes A Valid Point Karan says, "I think you can't say that. Kajol and Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan) are superstars in their own right. But we also need to understand that our attention span is very limited now. I will be happy to see a female superstar because they deserve it." Karan On Kajol Recently, when asked if he had plans to bring back his once best friend Kajol, with whom he recently fell apart, Karan said, "Kajol is and will remain as a special part of my life." Recently, Karan Clearly Talked About Kajol & Admitted That It Felt Bad To Have A Spat With Her He was quoted as saying, "It is sad. There is nothing happy about it. I feel sad. I have a great amount of respect and love for her. That will always remain. It will never go away. But sometimes, there is an expiry date to your relationship or your friendship, and we've reached ours." Karan On Having A Good Memories With Kajol "But that doesn't mean it can ever take away from the times we've shared, from the work we've done, for the love we have for each other. And the love I have for her and her family, her mother and her sister."

On the work front, rumours are rife that Karan might cast Shahrukh Khan & Kajol in his next directorial. The trio have worked together in three hit films - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham & My Name Is Khan.