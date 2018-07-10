 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Knows Her 'Angel' Aaradhya Is The CUTEST & Makes Sure The World Agrees Too!

Related Articles
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a mother before an actress! Ever since Aaradhya has come into her life, she's put everything in the backburner and made her child her priority. In fact, fans sing praises of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, when it comes to balancing between her career and personal life. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited Paris for the Longines event and made sure her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan accompanied her to the beautiful city. And now, her Instagram page is filled with super cute pictures of Aaradhya.
Aww'dorable
A couple of hours ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an adorable picture of Aaradhya against Eiffel tower and we can't stop gushing about the cutie!
This One Is No Less Cute!
This candid click of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya speaks volumes about their eternal bond. No wonder why, they are the most loved mother-daughter pair of the B-town.
Also, Check Out Some Stunning Pics Of ARB
A sun-kissed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this picture. Don't you agree?
Slaying In 40s
Who would say that actress is in her 40s? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives us major fitness goals. The actress isn't very fond of gym and believes in maintaining a healthy lifestyle rather than spending hours in the gym.
Aishwarya On The Film Front
On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan. The film also casts Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and deals with the sensitive issue 'body-shaming' and Aishwarya Rai plays a rockstar in the film.
Recently, a few pictures of the actress from the sets, landed on the social media and it had fans all desperate to have a glimpse of her dance number in the film, which is being choreographed by Frank Gatson.
The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 3, 2018.
