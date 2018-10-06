English
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Leaves One & All GASPING FOR BREATH; Walks The Ramp For Manish Malhotra

By
    No adjective can justify the beauty of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She's timeless and there's no second thought about it. And her latest pictures from Qatar will leave you astonished! Wondering why? Because the lady is ageing in reverse and we can't stop staring at her pictures. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks for Manish Malhotra in Qatar and boy, she's slaying! Have a look at her pictures and we're sure you will nod along.

    Oh My Gosh!

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showcased Manish Malhotra's collection, inspired by his latest couture range Zween, at the first Fashion Weekend International (FWI) in Doha.

    Why Manish Chose Aishwarya For The Show?

    "Aishwarya is not only a dear friend but has also been my design muse for many years now. Having worked with her in various films, runway shows and red carpet appearances, it has always been a pleasure, given her strong work ethic," had said Manish.

    Awww!

    After closing the show for Manish Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra.

    If Looks Could Kill..

    Here's the close-up picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and she looks so flawless. And those bewitching eyes can leave anyone in awe of Mrs Bachchan.

    Kilin’ It!

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started off on a modelling career way back in 1991. Who would have thought that one day, she will rule the ramp like a Queen?

    Just Like ARB, The Stage Looked Breathtaking Too!

    Malhotra launched his label in 2005. He says designing clothes for films is his first love.

    "I'll never leave them, and they'll never leave me - hopefully. Today, if I had a choice between a couture collection and the movies, I would choose the latter.

    For me today, it's all about my label. I want to start a diffusion line, I want to open stores worldwide, I want to expand the avenues of my label. Maybe 10 years ago, I wouldn't have had that mind-set, but today I do."

    Aishwarya Is Accompanied By Aaradhya

    In case, if you failed to see this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was accompanied by her little daughter Aaradhya and the duo was warmly welcomed in Doha.

    Time To Comment!

    How did you find the look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Manish Malhotra's fashion show? Do tell us in the comments section below!

    All Picture Courtesy - Twitter 

    Anushka Sharma & Varun Dhawan Support Tanushree Dutta!

