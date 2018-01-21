 »   »   » UNSTOPPABLE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks BREATHTAKINGLY WOW; Spotted At Rashtrapati Bhawan [PICS]

Way To Go!

Honouring her with this great achievement, the Ministry of Women and Child Development of Government of India have added her in the list of 112 women achievers who have achieved a first in any field and made the country proud.

Titled as ‘First Ladies, the award has recognized these significant 112 ladies in and outside the country who were awarded by the honourable President of India Ram Nath Kovind on 20th January at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi.

As a part of the felicitation, a lunch was also hosted by the WCD Minister Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi in which I&B Minister, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani also felicitated them.

Apart from Aishwarya, some of the other women in the list include Biocon's Managing Director - Kiran Mazumdar, Shila Dawre - India's first auto rickshaw driver, Ayesha Aziz, the youngest pilot in India and the first female pilot from Kashmir and Ruveda Salam, a doctor and Kashmir's first woman IPS officer.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is clearly one of the most iconic and influential personality in Bollywood.

Being in the industry for more than two decades, this international diva surely still holds the same charisma and is an inspiration to millions of her followers.

The gorgeous actress is one of the first few Bollywood personalities, who have created a strong impact not only in India but also overseas.

The actress was seen sporting a Sabyasachi saree and needless to say she looked breathtakingly gorgeous.