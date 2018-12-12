 »   »   »  OH MY GOSH! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks So ROYAL At Isha Ambani’s Wedding [Pictures]

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- 2018 Election Results Update: Kamal Nath To Be Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
-
- IPL Auction 2019: 5 Indians Who Will Not Get Big Bids
- Vivo Carnival On Amazon India: Heavy Discounts On Smartphones
- New Renault Cars For 2019 — New Renault MPV, Duster & Kwid Facelift Set To Launch Soon
- How Has NPS Withdrawal Become 100% Tax Free?
- The Bachchans Arrive To Bless Isha & Anand On Their Wedding!
- 17 Benefits Of Arrowroot: For Health, Hair & Skin
- Kashmir — The Mise-en-Scène Of Bollywood
Today (December 12, 2018), Isha Ambani will tie the knot with Anand Piramal and guests have already started to arrive at Antilia, where the wedding is taking place. While, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Kiara Advani have already arrived at the venue, we're here with the picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. All decked up for the wedding, Aishwarya is looking so royal that we can't take our eyes off her. She shared her picture on Instagram and boy, we can't stop drooling over her 'desi' look.
Oh My Gosh!
Before leaving for Isha Ambani's wedding, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture with her world Aaradhya and hubby Abhishek Bachchan. The trio looks so adorable in their traditional avatars.
Aish-Abhi At The Red Carpet
The Bachchan couple graces the red carpet as they arrive at the royal wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.
The Bachchans
Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaya Bachchan strike a pose with the ‘main man' of the family, Amitabh Bachchan and we heart their picture.
Family Portrait
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan strike a pose with daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.
We gotta say that the Bachchans know how to make heads turn with their regal choices.
Mr & Mrs Singh
Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra are all set to grace the big fat Indian wedding of Mukesh-Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani.
Gauri Khan
Looking all piping hot, Gauri Khan graces the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Gauri was spotted sans Shahrukh Khan, who's currently busy with the promotion of Zero.
Alia Bhatt
The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt looks so gorgeous as she posed to the cameras at Antilia.
Superstar Rajinikanth
Superstar Rajinikanth attended Isha Ambani's wedding along with his wife Latha Rajinikanth.
Karan Johar
Karan Johar is all smiles as he poses for the paparazzi and he looks dapper than ever.