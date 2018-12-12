 »   »   »  OH MY GOSH! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks So ROYAL At Isha Ambani’s Wedding [Pictures]

Oh My Gosh!

Before leaving for Isha Ambani's wedding, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture with her world Aaradhya and hubby Abhishek Bachchan. The trio looks so adorable in their traditional avatars.

Aish-Abhi At The Red Carpet

The Bachchan couple graces the red carpet as they arrive at the royal wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

The Bachchans

Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaya Bachchan strike a pose with the ‘main man' of the family, Amitabh Bachchan and we heart their picture.

Family Portrait

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan strike a pose with daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

We gotta say that the Bachchans know how to make heads turn with their regal choices.

Mr & Mrs Singh

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra are all set to grace the big fat Indian wedding of Mukesh-Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani.