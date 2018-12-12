 »   »   »  OH MY GOSH! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks So ROYAL At Isha Ambani’s Wedding [Pictures]

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Today (December 12, 2018), Isha Ambani will tie knot with Anand Piramal and guests have already started to arrive at Antilia, where the wedding is taking place. While, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Kiara Advani have already arrived at the do, we're her with the picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. All decked up for the wedding, Aishwarya is looking so royal that we can't take our eyes off her. She shared her picture on Instagram and boy, we can't stop drooling over her 'desi' look.
Oh My Gosh!
Before leaving for Isha Ambani's wedding, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture with her world Aaradhya and hubby Abhishek Bachchan. The trio looks so adorable in their traditional avatars.
Aish-Abhi At The Red Carpet
The Bachchan couple graces the red carpet as they arrive at the royal wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.
The Bachchans
Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaya Bachchan strike a pose with the ‘main man' of the family, Amitabh Bachchan and we heart their picture.
Family Portrait
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan strike a pose with daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.
We gotta say that the Bachchans know how to make heads turn with their regal choices.
Mr & Mrs Singh
Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra are all set to grace the big fat Indian wedding of Mukesh-Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani.