 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Scintillating In These New Stills Of Fanney Khan; To Go The Beyonce Way

More Details About Aishwarya's Character In Fanney Khan

Revealing the details of the song debutant director Atul Manjrekar said, "The concept of the song came through Aishwarya's character in the film. She plays a diva, a singing star. She's the number one singer and the most beautiful woman in the country.



The song sees her character touring across India and performing in front of a live audience. For the sequence, we referenced recent concerts that featured Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay. That was the starting point".







Aishwarya To Go The Beyonce Way

In order to keep the look and costumes, producers Bhushan Kumar, Anil Kapoor and PS Bharathi roped in American choreographer Frank Gatson Jr who has earlier worked with Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez amongst others.



Frank Was Delighted To Choreograph Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Talking about working with Frank, the director said,"There is great talent in India and one of them, Ganesh Acharya, is the main choreographer for my film. However, with Aishwarya's song, we were attempting a performance of an international calibre.



That said, let us not call Frank a choreographer. He is more of a performance designer. It's more of a performance-oriented number than a dance sequence".







And.. We Can't Wait To Watch Aishwarya's Dance Number

Throwing light on the experience of working with the international choreographer, Atul Manjrekar said, "When we approached him, he was very excited about the project and wanted to work with Aishwarya. The prospect of doing a Bollywood song appealed to him."



Director Atul Is Also In Awe Of Aishwarya's Singing Skills

The director also revealed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to be a good singer off screen, "She would sing in-between takes and I was stunned when I heard her voice for the first time".



Mark The Date!

A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanney Khan is a story about a father who wishes to fulfill the dream of his daughter who is an aspirational singer. It is after 17 years Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are coming together for a film.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singing sensation in the film. Rajkummar Rao will be portraying the love interest of Aishwarya in the film. Fanney Khan is Atul Manjerekar's debut film as a director and is all set to release on 3rd August 2018.

