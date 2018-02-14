 »   »   » Abhishek Would Go Crazy! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks UNBELIEVABLY HOT In Fanne Khan's First Look

So Hot!

In the first look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen sporting an army jacket and her hair is left lose in natural waves. Isin't she looking stunning? No doubt, Abhishek is one lucky man!



Aishwarya Has No Starry Air

Prerna Arora, who is producing Fanne Khan had told Indian Express, ''She is a beautiful person, inside and out.''One would assume that Aishwarya might have the starry air, but she is very humble and a warm person. Aishwarya Rai is a complete delight to work with.''



More About Fanne Khan

"Fanney Khan is a lovely musical. The film has a lot of songs,'' she had added. Apart from Aiswarya, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor. Talking about hism Prerana had said, '' His character in the film is very entertaining. He is a musician, and he has a great energy to work with. He is portraying this character very well!"



Anil Is Very Excited To Share The Screen With Aishwarya Again

He had told a daily, "She is very intelligent and sharp and she speaks very well. She is the most beautiful girl, who can be more beautiful than Aishwarya Rai. You cannot take your eyes off her. And she is a great dancer.''



Those Who Don't Know

As per IE, Fanne Khan is the official adaptation of the Oscar nominated Dutch film Everybody's Famous (2000). The original film is about a father who wants to fulfill his daughter's dreams of becoming a singing sensation.



Based On This Story...

He manages to kidnap the country's reigning superstar just so his daughter can get famous in exchange. Fanne Khan is said to be a musical film where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen playing a musical diva.



Love Story Angle

For the uninitiated, Rajkummar and Aishwarya's characters in the film will have a love story angle between the two.

