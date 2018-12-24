 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Makes This Christmas Special: Graces Event At Cancer Hospital

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Over 43 Dead; 600 Injured After ‘Volcano Tsunami’ Hits Indonesia
-
- GST Council Approves Tax Cut On TV, Video Games, Power Banks And More!
- 10 Viral Videos Of 2018
- Flashback 2018 — Top 5 ODI Innings By Indian Batsmen
- Eight Places to Travel in India When You're Single
- Tata Tiago JTP Deliveries Begin Along With Tigor JTP — First Tiago JTP In India Goes To Mumbai
- Claustrophobia — Types, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment
- Deepika Padukone Writes Note To Fans Days Before Her Wedding; Writes About Fighting Depression
Christmas is right around the corner and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made this Christmas a very special occasion for children from a cancer hospital. Actress and beauty icon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went as the chief guest to an event at a cancer hospital on Sunday, December 23rd, 2018, and she spent the day with children suffering from cancer, watching their performances, interacting with them, and taking pictures with them. Take a look at the photos from the event; it was truly beautiful.
Aishwarya Rai Made This A Special Christmas For Cancer Patients
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took time out during this holiday season, and graced the Christmas event at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. She spent the day with over 300 cancer affected children, singing and dancing with them, and taking selfies at the end.
Aishwarya Cheering Performances Put Up By The Children
Aishwarya was snapped enjoying the performances put up during the event. She can be seen heartily cheering the performers here. The actress is known for doing her part when it comes to social responsibility. She has been part of several campaigns about various issues, ranging from animal rights, to eye donation. She is also part of organizations that support children and young women.
The Children Take Pictures With Aishwarya Rai
The children from the hospital put up performances for the event. Aishwarya graced the occasion, taking pictures with them and even shook a leg to her popular song ‘Kajra Re'. Reportedly, Aishwarya adopts 20 children every year, funding their expenses, including education. Isn't she beautiful inside and out?
'The Most Beautiful Woman In The World'
Aishwarya looked elegant and classy in a floor length golden and pink anarkali dress, over which she draped a golden dupatta. She kept her makeup and accessories minimal and she looked gorgeous as ever. She is, of course, the woman who has often been called ‘the most beautiful woman in the world'. She also has a truly golden heart.
MOST READ: Ishaan Khattar, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan And Others Spotted Lunching At Restaurant