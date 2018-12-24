 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Makes This Christmas Special: Graces Event At Cancer Hospital

Aishwarya Rai Made This A Special Christmas For Cancer Patients

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took time out during this holiday season, and graced the Christmas event at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. She spent the day with over 300 cancer affected children, singing and dancing with them, and taking selfies at the end.

Aishwarya Cheering Performances Put Up By The Children

Aishwarya was snapped enjoying the performances put up during the event. She can be seen heartily cheering the performers here. The actress is known for doing her part when it comes to social responsibility. She has been part of several campaigns about various issues, ranging from animal rights, to eye donation. She is also part of organizations that support children and young women.

The Children Take Pictures With Aishwarya Rai

The children from the hospital put up performances for the event. Aishwarya graced the occasion, taking pictures with them and even shook a leg to her popular song ‘Kajra Re'. Reportedly, Aishwarya adopts 20 children every year, funding their expenses, including education. Isn't she beautiful inside and out?

'The Most Beautiful Woman In The World'

Aishwarya looked elegant and classy in a floor length golden and pink anarkali dress, over which she draped a golden dupatta. She kept her makeup and accessories minimal and she looked gorgeous as ever. She is, of course, the woman who has often been called ‘the most beautiful woman in the world'. She also has a truly golden heart.