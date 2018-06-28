English
 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Not 19! She Is A Mother, Can't Give Her Steps That Look Young: Frank

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Not 19! She Is A Mother, Can't Give Her Steps That Look Young: Frank

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is playing the role of a singer in Fanney Khan, is busy shooting for a special song for the movie. The track is being choreographed by ace-International choreographer Frank Gatson Jr., famous for working with celebrities like Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna in the past. In a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, Frank talked about his Indian stint, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and much more...

    "I was to visit India from Dubai in April but couldn't despite having an entire day to spare as there were visa and paperwork issues. So, Atul flew to Dubai for three hours to watch me work and hang out. It was clear that the film was important to him and I decided to give it my all,'' he said.

    The Makers Of Fanney Khan Wanted Something That Wasn't 'Very Bollywood'

    "That was a challenge because music is supposed to tell you what to do but this song's beats were essentially Indian, and I wanted to stay true to the culture. However, it's turned out to be an international number. During auditions, I came across many dancers who aren't from India but work in Bollywood.''

    One Thing That I Didn't Like

    ''It's like someone coming into my all-black neighbourhood and hiring white dancers. I didn't like it, but luckily, I was able to find some fantastic dancers.''

    The Initial Plan Was

    ''Initially, it was supposed to be Ash with only female dancers but then I came across this incredible guy, hard-working and respectful, and added him in.''

    Aishwarya Is Not 19

    Talking about Aishwarya, he said, "You cannot give Ash dance steps that look too young. She is not 19, she's a woman and a mother. I had to make it likeable."

    Aishwarya Was So Happy That..

    "She was so happy with the way the sequence shaped up, she hugged me and introduced me to her family.''

    I Refuse To Collaborate With Artists Who Don't Work Hard

    "I have a theory. Divas aren't talented, they just got lucky. I refuse to collaborate with artistes who don't want to work hard. I'd rather work with talented performers who don't settle for mediocrity.''

    We Talk About Bollywood Movies All The Time

    "The West sees Bollywood as a big deal, we talk about Indian movies all the time. I loved working on Fanney Khan, it was like working on a version of (the Catherine Zeta Jones and Renee Zellweger-starrer Oscar-winning musical) Chicago.''

    Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan Teaser Receives A Thumbs Up From B-town!

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 17:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue