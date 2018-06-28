 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Not 19! She Is A Mother, Can't Give Her Steps That Look Young: Frank

The Makers Of Fanney Khan Wanted Something That Wasn't 'Very Bollywood'

"That was a challenge because music is supposed to tell you what to do but this song's beats were essentially Indian, and I wanted to stay true to the culture. However, it's turned out to be an international number. During auditions, I came across many dancers who aren't from India but work in Bollywood.''

One Thing That I Didn't Like

''It's like someone coming into my all-black neighbourhood and hiring white dancers. I didn't like it, but luckily, I was able to find some fantastic dancers.''

The Initial Plan Was

''Initially, it was supposed to be Ash with only female dancers but then I came across this incredible guy, hard-working and respectful, and added him in.''

Aishwarya Is Not 19

Talking about Aishwarya, he said, "You cannot give Ash dance steps that look too young. She is not 19, she's a woman and a mother. I had to make it likeable."

Aishwarya Was So Happy That..

"She was so happy with the way the sequence shaped up, she hugged me and introduced me to her family.''

I Refuse To Collaborate With Artists Who Don't Work Hard

"I have a theory. Divas aren't talented, they just got lucky. I refuse to collaborate with artistes who don't want to work hard. I'd rather work with talented performers who don't settle for mediocrity.''

We Talk About Bollywood Movies All The Time

"The West sees Bollywood as a big deal, we talk about Indian movies all the time. I loved working on Fanney Khan, it was like working on a version of (the Catherine Zeta Jones and Renee Zellweger-starrer Oscar-winning musical) Chicago.''