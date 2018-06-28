 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Not 19! She Is A Mother, Can't Give Her Steps That Look Young: Frank

Related Articles
- Fanney Khan Teaser Out: Just A Glimpse Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Enough To Make You Crazy
- Fanne Khan: Despite Feeling Betrayed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rehearses For Her Item Song [New Pics]
- B-town Celebs Walk The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet: Kriti Sanon Pulls Off Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Refuses To Dance On 'Raunchy' Item Numbers Like Kareena Kapoor Khan!
- Fanne Khan: Rajkummar Rao Receives A Sweet Surprise From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Anil Kapoor!
- Prernaa Arora: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Loved The Script Of Woh Kaun Thi
- HOT SCOOP! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan STOPS Abhishek Bachchan To Sign His Next Opposite Priyanka Chopra
- Aishwarya Rai After Her Break-up With Salman Khan: Hope People Will Like Ash-Vivek Oberoi Pair Too
- Preity Zinta Reveals Who's Too ARROGANT - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Or Rani Mukerji!
- Ever Seen Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan Partying Like There's No Tomorrow? Check Out Pics Now!
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pregnancy! Did Amitabh Bachchan Try To Control News On Aish's Delivery?
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is The Pillar Of Fanne Khan; Film Can't Happen Without Her: Anil Kapoor
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is playing the role of a singer in Fanney Khan, is busy shooting for a special song for the movie. The track is being choreographed by ace-International choreographer Frank Gatson Jr., famous for working with celebrities like Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna in the past. In a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, Frank talked about his Indian stint, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and much more...
"I was to visit India from Dubai in April but couldn't despite having an entire day to spare as there were visa and paperwork issues. So, Atul flew to Dubai for three hours to watch me work and hang out. It was clear that the film was important to him and I decided to give it my all,'' he said.
The Makers Of Fanney Khan Wanted Something That Wasn't 'Very Bollywood'
"That was a challenge because music is supposed to tell you what to do but this song's beats were essentially Indian, and I wanted to stay true to the culture. However, it's turned out to be an international number. During auditions, I came across many dancers who aren't from India but work in Bollywood.''
One Thing That I Didn't Like
''It's like someone coming into my all-black neighbourhood and hiring white dancers. I didn't like it, but luckily, I was able to find some fantastic dancers.''
The Initial Plan Was
''Initially, it was supposed to be Ash with only female dancers but then I came across this incredible guy, hard-working and respectful, and added him in.''
Aishwarya Is Not 19
Talking about Aishwarya, he said, "You cannot give Ash dance steps that look too young. She is not 19, she's a woman and a mother. I had to make it likeable."
Aishwarya Was So Happy That..
"She was so happy with the way the sequence shaped up, she hugged me and introduced me to her family.''
I Refuse To Collaborate With Artists Who Don't Work Hard
"I have a theory. Divas aren't talented, they just got lucky. I refuse to collaborate with artistes who don't want to work hard. I'd rather work with talented performers who don't settle for mediocrity.''
We Talk About Bollywood Movies All The Time
"The West sees Bollywood as a big deal, we talk about Indian movies all the time. I loved working on Fanney Khan, it was like working on a version of (the Catherine Zeta Jones and Renee Zellweger-starrer Oscar-winning musical) Chicago.''
Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan Teaser Receives A Thumbs Up From B-town!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.