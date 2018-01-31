 »   »   » PIC TALK! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pays A Surprise Visit To Her Friend Subhash Ghai On His Birthday!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan really knows how to make a balance between personal & professional life. A few hours ago, Subhash Ghai shared a picture with Aishwarya rai Bachchan and couldn't stop praising the actress for her sweet gesture!

He captioned the picture as saying, "How real friends surprise u is always a treat. So did my favourite star ashwarya rai bachchan by her surprise presence on eve of my birthday in a surprise party by my team @Whistling_Woods @MuktaArtsLtd @MuktaA2Cinemas on 24 January She is always gracious indeed."

Subhash Ghai & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have worked together in 'Taal' and the film was not only hit at the box office in India and but also was the third highest-grossing film of the year. Reportedly, Aishwarya rai Bachchan starrer was also the highest-grossing film in the overseas markets that year.

The film also casted Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles and people went gaga over this triangle love story.

Cut to the present, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy with the shooting of Fanney Khan and she will be re-uniting with Anil Kapoor for the first time after 'Taal' days. The film also casts Rajkummar Rao in the lead role and will also be seen romancing Mrs Bachchan.

The film is expected to release on Eid this year and will clash with Salman Khan's Race 3.

