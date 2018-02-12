 »   »   » VIRAL! Ever Seen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's PIC With Abhishek When He Was ENGAGED To Karisma Kapoor?

Aww! Look At Them!

This picture is from the sets of Kuch Naa Kaho, which was released in 2003 and as per the record, Abhishek Bachchan & Karisma Kapoor's engagement was announced a few months before the shooting of KNK was commenced!

Who Would Have Known..

We gotta say that destiny has its own plans to bring two people together! Who would have known that Abhishek's engagement will be called off and he will end up marrying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aish Was Dealing With Her Break-Up With Salman

At that time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was dealing with her break-up with ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan and was solely focusing on her filmy career!

But Why Did Abhishek Broke-up With Karisma?

There was no reason given for the sudden break up between Abhishek & Karisma but rumours were rife that the duo parted ways because of each other's families.

One Of The Rumours Suggested..

Reportedly, Karisma's mother, Babita had serious doubts on Abhishek's credibility, which is why she allegedly demanded a pre-nup, with some particular proportion of Amitabh's wealth in the name of Abhishek but Big B refused to do so, leaving Kapoor family quite doubtful about the wedding.

Bachchan Family Didn’t Want A ‘Working’ Bahu?

While the rumour suggested that Karisma Kapoor was not happy at being asked to stop being an actress after wedding by the Bachchans.

However, Jaya Bachchan Refused To Take The Blame On Herself..

Jaya Bachchan quoted in an interview as saying that the families should not be held responsible as it was Abhishek's decision which he painfully took on his own.

Abhishek & Aishwarya Were Meant To Be Together..

In 2007, Abhishek tied knot with Aishwarya Rai and since then the duo have been ruling hearts and giving us couple goals!

Meanwhile, They Might Do A Film Together Soon..

According to a leading tabloid, the makers have tweaked the script on Aishwarya's suggestion.

The duo will be given a joint narration soon. If the couple will give their final nod then the film rolls later this year.