 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan PUNISHED Abhishek Bachchan For Disliking Broccoli By Doing This!

It all began when the actor shared a post about how broccoli is a man-made food. Abhishek tweeted, "Why?? Why would anybody do such a thing? WHY??.... I mean.... Who even likes broccoli?!?!"

A few hours later Abhishek tweeted a picture of his lunch which turned out to be a quinoa salad with broccoli and tomatoes, made by Aishwarya herself. "Talk about #MurphysLaw. Guess the Mrs. read my last post," tweeted the 'Manmarziyan' actor.

While Aishwarya is yet to debut on Twitter, it seems like she closely monitors her hubby's social media activity!

The Fans Couldn't Help Pulling Abhishek's Leg

A fan wrote, "Nehi khayega to mere liye vej do (Send it to me if you don't want it)," a fan commented on the post. Another one commented, "Lol but lucky you that Mrs gives so much importance to your dislikes in cooking for revenge like a typical wife."

Recently while speaking to Daily Mail, Aishwarya picked up Abhishek's name when asked about her favorite actor.

Earlier in an interview with Filmfare, Ash had said, "He's (Abhishek) special because he's himself. He's a normal guy. When he walks into a room, he carries his lineage and his upbringing. It's all out there in the obvious and yet you know he's a guy in the room you can have a conversation with, you can hang out with, you can have fun with, you can have an intense conversation with."

Hello Instagram

Aishwarya recently made her Instagram debut just before her Cannes appearance and has 3.2 million followers. The actress regularly keeps sharing throwback photos and other sneak-peek from her daily life to keep her fans updated.