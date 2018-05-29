English
 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan PUNISHED Abhishek Bachchan For Disliking Broccoli By Doing This!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan PUNISHED Abhishek Bachchan For Disliking Broccoli By Doing This!

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cooked Broccoli for Abhishek Bachchan; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    How many of you hate green veggies in your food? If yes, then you have something common with Abhishek Bachchan. Recently the actor professed his profound dislike for broccoli on his Twitter page. Poor Abhi! He wasn't aware what was in store for him next!

    To the actor's surprise, soon after his tweet, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, served him quinoa salad with broccoli and tomatoes for a meal. Oh Abhishek, we really feel for you-

    Abhishek's Tweet

    It all began when the actor shared a post about how broccoli is a man-made food. Abhishek tweeted, "Why?? Why would anybody do such a thing? WHY??.... I mean.... Who even likes broccoli?!?!"

    This Is What Happened Next

    A few hours later Abhishek tweeted a picture of his lunch which turned out to be a quinoa salad with broccoli and tomatoes, made by Aishwarya herself. "Talk about #MurphysLaw. Guess the Mrs. read my last post," tweeted the 'Manmarziyan' actor.

    Just Hilarious

    While Aishwarya is yet to debut on Twitter, it seems like she closely monitors her hubby's social media activity!

    The Fans Couldn't Help Pulling Abhishek's Leg

    A fan wrote, "Nehi khayega to mere liye vej do (Send it to me if you don't want it)," a fan commented on the post. Another one commented, "Lol but lucky you that Mrs gives so much importance to your dislikes in cooking for revenge like a typical wife."

    Meanwhile,

    Recently while speaking to Daily Mail, Aishwarya picked up Abhishek's name when asked about her favorite actor.

    Aww, How Sweet Of Aishwarya!

    Earlier in an interview with Filmfare, Ash had said, "He's (Abhishek) special because he's himself. He's a normal guy. When he walks into a room, he carries his lineage and his upbringing. It's all out there in the obvious and yet you know he's a guy in the room you can have a conversation with, you can hang out with, you can have fun with, you can have an intense conversation with."

    Hello Instagram

    Aishwarya recently made her Instagram debut just before her Cannes appearance and has 3.2 million followers. The actress regularly keeps sharing throwback photos and other sneak-peek from her daily life to keep her fans updated.

    On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in Fanne Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, while Abhishek has Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan coming up.

