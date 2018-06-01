 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanne Khan To Release On August 3, 2018

Presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Pictures' Fanne Khan is slated to release on 3rd August 2018. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanne Khan will bring back Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The duo shared a camaraderie in Taal.

A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanne Khan is a story about a father who wishes to fulfill the dream of his son who is an aspirational singer. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singing sensation in the film. Rajkummar Rao will be portraying the love interest of Aishwarya in the film.



Pictures from the sets earlier surfaced on the internet, building intrigue amongst the audience. Bhushan Kumar, head of T-Series, recently took over to become the producer of the film along with Rakesyh Om Prakash Mehra's ROMP.



Gulshan Kumar Presents, A T-Series Films and ROMPL Films production, Fanne Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and nominees of ROMPL.



Fanne Khan is a remake of a Dutch film Everybody's Famous.In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aishwarya talked about her role in Fanne Khan and said there's a reason why she took up Fanne Khan.



"I am a chapter in the film, not the fulcrum. There are other talents in the story as well and you will see why I chose to do the film once it releases. I am working with Anil for the third time and though I want to call him Anilji, he insists I call him Anil (smiles). He is such a dedicated and ever-charged artiste. Rajkummar Rao has come on board and it is interesting to work with such different energies,"