 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Latest Instagram Posts Will Remind You Of Your Own School Days!

Cuteness Overload

This picture dates back to the time when Aishwarya was in lower KG class. Ash with that cute little hairband is making us go all the way 'Awww'!

Here Comes Another One

That's Aishwarya for you when she was of Aaradhya's age and studying in first standard! They look almost identical naa?

When Ash Felt Like A Queen

In one of her old interviews speaking about her school days, Aishwarya had revealed, "I used to consistently be the first ranker in my class. Only once, when I was in the seventh standard, I stood third in my terminal exams. This hit me really badly. I realized how important it was for me to be a topper and studied very hard for the final term and once again I stood first in all the divisions of my standard. I guess you could say that was the first time I felt like a Queen!"

Aishwarya Hated Maths

The actress had said, "In spite of being a brilliant student, I didn't like Maths. Especially after my sixth grade when I did really badly in one Maths exam and my teacher, on the open house day, told my mom, "Well, maybe she shouldn't think she's so good at everything." That hurt me so much that ever since then I developed an aversion for that subject. Till then I was used only to praise so that criticism really affected me."

School Trips Are The Best

In yet another interview she had mentioned, "My school trips were wonderful because they meant travel and adventure. I remember going to Chinchoti and Igatpuri in the rainy season. Our little groups used to get lost quite often and then we used to do our filmi bit and shout 'help, bachao' and some villager would put us back on the right track."

Coming Back To Aishwarya's Instagram Debut

The actress said, " I didn't want to join any kind of social media for the longest time because I felt it was a last race. Everyone was getting into it like it was some barometer of popularity and everyone wants to put everything out. It's a constant energy drain. At the same time, I've had so many well-wishers worldwide saying that they enjoyed the connect so they would be creating these sites. And, I think I just finally gave in, just to Instagram, because it's easy and I'm just beginning and it's going to be extremely slow. Hopefully steady, so let's see."

Her First Instagram Post

Aishwarya shared pieces of a grid picture that completely into a collage of her holding Aaradhya in her arms when she was just a tiny-tot.