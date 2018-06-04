English
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan RUBBISHES Family Fight Rumours; Shares A WOW PIC With Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan

Posted By:
    From last few months, rumours have been always rife about family spat between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya/Amitabh Bachchan. A few minutes ago, Aishwarya Rai shared the cutest picture with her in-laws, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan and we're sure the picture will surely put all the rumours to rest!

    It's an inside picture from Jalsa, clicked on the occasion of Big B-Jaya Bachchan's anniversary and the trio was also accompanied by Aaradhya Bachchan and Agastya Nanda (Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son) and we can't drooling over them! Have a look at it right now.

    Family Goals!

    Wishing her in-laws on their wedding anniversary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this cute picture and captioned it as saying, "Happyyy Anniversary Pa n Ma✨ 💐 Love, Health and Happiness always God Bless 💝🤗🌈"

    Don't Miss Abhishek's Post!

    Abhishek Bachchan also wished his parents on their 45th anniversary and captioned the picture as saying, "I wish that both of you continue to laugh and love for the next 45 years too. Happy 45th anniversary Ma and Pa. I love you."

    Coming Back To Aishwarya’s Instagram Family

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram family is getting stronger with each passing day and within a few days; the actress has managed to gain 3.3 M followers. Amazing, right?

    Aishwarya’s Instagram Is All About Aaradhya

    If you regularly visit Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram page, you must have noticed that her most of the posts are dedicated to Aaradhya and that's what we love the most about her.

    Unfortunately, She Couldn’t Save Herself From The Trolls

    Just like all the celebs, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also faced the wrath of trollers when she posted a picture with Aaradhya, kissing on her lips. The picture didn't go well with some of her followers and they slammed the actress for the same.

    Aishwarya Gave A Royal Ignore!

    As expected, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a royal ignore to the trolls and went on to post adorable pictures with Aaradhya on her Instagram page.

    Aishwarya, On The Work Front

    On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan, which is scheduled to release on August 3, 2018.

