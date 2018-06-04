 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan RUBBISHES Family Fight Rumours; Shares A WOW PIC With Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan

Family Goals!

Wishing her in-laws on their wedding anniversary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this cute picture and captioned it as saying, "Happyyy Anniversary Pa n Ma✨ 💐 Love, Health and Happiness always God Bless 💝🤗🌈"

Don't Miss Abhishek's Post!

Abhishek Bachchan also wished his parents on their 45th anniversary and captioned the picture as saying, "I wish that both of you continue to laugh and love for the next 45 years too. Happy 45th anniversary Ma and Pa. I love you."

Coming Back To Aishwarya’s Instagram Family

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram family is getting stronger with each passing day and within a few days; the actress has managed to gain 3.3 M followers. Amazing, right?

Aishwarya’s Instagram Is All About Aaradhya

If you regularly visit Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram page, you must have noticed that her most of the posts are dedicated to Aaradhya and that's what we love the most about her.

Unfortunately, She Couldn’t Save Herself From The Trolls

Just like all the celebs, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also faced the wrath of trollers when she posted a picture with Aaradhya, kissing on her lips. The picture didn't go well with some of her followers and they slammed the actress for the same.

Aishwarya Gave A Royal Ignore!

As expected, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a royal ignore to the trolls and went on to post adorable pictures with Aaradhya on her Instagram page.

Aishwarya, On The Work Front

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan, which is scheduled to release on August 3, 2018.