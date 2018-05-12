 »   »   » CANNES 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shows NO MERCY At The Red Carpet; Look Inspired By A Butterfly

Related Articles
When someone says 'Cannes,' the first picture that comes in our mind is of the picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A diva, who left no stones unturned to put India on the global map in her own way. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all ready to walk the red carpet for Festival De Cannes 2018 and we're here with her ultra-glamorous pictures, which will leave you nothing but stunned!
Yet again, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has proved that she was the Queen of Cannes & will always be the same. Fans wait for Cannes like a festival and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made sure that her look is worth the wait. Sporting a ultra-violet gown, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed no mercy while slaying at the red carpet and we're totally rooting for this hot mama!
Aishwarya In Michael Cinco
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned the Michael Cinco iconic gown and has us swooning over her ultra-glamorous look like never before.
The Hottest Mama Of B-town
Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaving her hotel with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to own the red carpet like a pro.
The Craze Around Her Look Is Just Unmatchable
That's the thing about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The craze/excitement around her look is just unmatchable and no star at Cannes grab eyeballs like her!
Awww!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with her munchkin Aaradhya Bachchan, who's looked super cute in a red dress. Daniella Rahme, Helen Mirren and Ola Al Fares also joined Aish-Aaradhya for a picture.
Surprising Fact!
As per the Michael Cinco's official Instagram account, this iconic dress of Aishwarya Rai has 20-foot long fully embroidered cape with intricate full silk thread works and Swarovski crystals.
It’s A ‘Yay’ From Her Fans
Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan around the world, are praising her look for Cannes day one red carpet look and it's pretty clear that it's a ‘yay' from their side.
*Drop Dead Gorgeous*
This ultra-violet work of art is inspired by a butterfly and needless to mention that Aishwarya pulled off this look like a pro.
Slaying Since Forever
These gorgeous pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can make any man go weak on his knees. Like literally!
Eye Drama
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show with her gorgeous dramatic eyes.
Train Goals!
A look at the 20-foot long train of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic outfit.
What’s Your Thought?
We loved the butterfly-inspired look of the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.
