 »   »   » CANNES 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shows NO MERCY At The Red Carpet; Look Inspired By A Butterfly

Aishwarya In Michael Cinco

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned the Michael Cinco iconic gown and has us swooning over her ultra-glamorous look like never before.

The Hottest Mama Of B-town

Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaving her hotel with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to own the red carpet like a pro.

The Craze Around Her Look Is Just Unmatchable

That's the thing about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The craze/excitement around her look is just unmatchable and no star at Cannes grab eyeballs like her!

Awww!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with her munchkin Aaradhya Bachchan, who's looked super cute in a red dress. Daniella Rahme, Helen Mirren and Ola Al Fares also joined Aish-Aaradhya for a picture.

Surprising Fact!

As per the Michael Cinco's official Instagram account, this iconic dress of Aishwarya Rai has 20-foot long fully embroidered cape with intricate full silk thread works and Swarovski crystals.

It’s A ‘Yay’ From Her Fans

Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan around the world, are praising her look for Cannes day one red carpet look and it's pretty clear that it's a ‘yay' from their side.

*Drop Dead Gorgeous*

This ultra-violet work of art is inspired by a butterfly and needless to mention that Aishwarya pulled off this look like a pro.

Slaying Since Forever

These gorgeous pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can make any man go weak on his knees. Like literally!

Eye Drama

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show with her gorgeous dramatic eyes.

Train Goals!

A look at the 20-foot long train of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic outfit.

What’s Your Thought?

