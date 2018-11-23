 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sister-in-law Reacts To Her Stardom: That Is Never A Topic In My House

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
It's known to all that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one down to earth person and nothing matters to her more than her family! Recently, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, had a question/answer session with her followers on Instagram, an user asked her "How did you tell your kids their aunt (Aish) is so famous?". To which, Shrima Rai replied, "That is never a topic in my house. She is Gulu Maami at home." Awww, isn't that sweet?
For the uninitiated, Shrima Rai has been crowned with the title of Mrs India Globe 2009 and was one of the ten finalists in the international contest. Currently, she's a blogger by profession and she was recently spotted at Aaradhya's birthday bash!
Aishwarya's Work Front
On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan but the film tanked at the box office. She will be next seen in Gulab Jamun.
Recently, while talking about 'Gulab Jamun', she was quoted as saying, "I agreed on it early last year. At that time, Abhishek had taken a small break to review his work. It was a good move because I think every professional should do that."
Aishwarya To Kick-start The Shoot Soon..
"He just wanted to sit back and decide what he wanted to do next. He chose Manmarziyaan then, and now with Anurag directing this one (Gulab Jamun) too, people have incidentally put it together and there have been a lot of re-mentions. We will set the plan to do this one soon."
What About Aishwarya's Other Projects?
Further, when asked about Jasmine, 'Raat Aur Din and Woh Kaun Thi remakes, Ash said, "I had asked the makers of the surrogacy story (Jasmine) for a rewrite."
Aishwarya On The Remakes
"There were two remakes-Woh Kaun Thi and Raat Aur Din which were interesting ideas. I respect the movies of those times (the '60s). So, I asked them to get their rights in place."