 »   »   » STRANGE! Why Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SKIP The Birthday Bash Of Jaya Bachchan? See Inside Pictures

Abhishek Hugs Mommy Jaya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan make for a cute son-mother duo in this picture and we are totally drooling over their sweet bonding!

Midnight Celebration

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his personal blog to share the pictures from the close-knit revelry with children Shweta Nanda and actor son Abhishek Bachchan.

Celebs At The B'day Party

Karan Johar shared this ultra-glamorous picture on his Instagram page, in which he can be seen posing for a selfie with Shahrukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan.

Sara Ali Khan Arrives With Mommy

Apart from Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan were also in attendance. In case, if you don't know, Sara and her mommy Amrita Singh share a very warm equation with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and the mother-daughter duo is often seen donning their coutures.

Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor also attended the birthday bash of Jaya Bachchan. Earlier yesterday, Sonam Kapoor shared a birthday post on Instagram for Mrs Bachchan and wrote, "Happy Birthday Jaya Aunty! Your energy and compassion are second to none and I wish you an absolutely fantastic birthday. Lots of love."

Coming Back To Aishwarya..

Ever since fans have come across the inside pictures of the birthday bash, they have been commenting, "Where is Aishwarya?". It's pretty obvious even fans expected Aishwarya's attendance at the party.

Meanwhile..

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured with the title of 'woman of substance' in Pune, leaving her fans all content and proud!