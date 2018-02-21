 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SKIPS Kapoor Clan Wedding; Shweta Bachchan BUMPS INTO Abhishek's EX Karisma!

Karishma Kapoor - Shweta Nanda spotted in SAME FRAME at Sonam Kapoor's cousin's wedding | FilmiBeat

The Kapoor clan is full celebration mode as Mohit Marwah is finally married to his longtime girlfriend Antara Motiwala in a lavish ceremony hosted in Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah in UAE.

While many celebs were spotted at the wedding including Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, what's grabbing everyone's eyeballs is the presence of Shweta Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan's ex-girlfriend, Karisma Kapoor in one frame.

As expected Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave this wedding a miss and it was attended by Abhishek Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan. The duo was also seen posing for a picture with Sonam Kapoor and her boyfriend, Aanand Ahuja.

Check out the inside pictures below..

A Rare Sighting Shweta Bachchan & Karisma Kapoor pose together for a picture, while Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Manish Malhotra join them. Aishwarya Gives The Wedding A Miss Abhishek Bachchan spotted at the wedding as well sans wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and he was seen posing for a picture with Karan, Shweta, Sonam & her boyfriend, Aanand Ahuja. Love Birds! Sonam & Aanand looked all adorable in their traditional avatars and we're totally crushing over their pictures. Arjun With Anshula Arjun Kapoor & Anshula Kapoor give us major sibling goals as they strike a pose at Mohit Marwah's wedding. BFFs Karan Johar & Shweta Bachchan twin in whites at the Mohit Marwah's wedding and they're killing it! Awww! Seen here is Karan Johar, clicking a selfie with Mohit Marwah and his beautiful bride, Antara Motiwala at the wedding. Goofy Girls Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor & Athiya Shetty get goofy as they have a gala time in Dubai at Mohit Marwah's wedding. So Pretty! Sanjay Kapoor poses with his daughter Shanaya Kapoor and man, she's looking damn pretty. Don't you agree? Cuteness Overload Arjun Kapoor clicks a super-cute selfie with his cousin and boy, doesn't he look just adorable? How Sweet! Shanaya Kapoor performing sister's duty at Mohit Marwah's wedding and we can't stop drooling over her cuteness. The Kapoors While Janhvi Kapoor gave the wedding a miss, sister Khushi Kapoor accompanied mommy Sridevi & daddy Boney Kapoor to Mohit Marwah's wedding.

