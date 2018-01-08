 »   »   » PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan TURNS HEADS While Twinning With Aaradhya & Abhishek Bachchan In Chennai

Since a very long time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have given us mother-daughter goals. From attending Cannes with Aaradhya to family dinners to traveling to other cities, Aishwarya makes sure to keep her daughter by her side.

Yesterday evening, the duo was spotted in Chennai, to attend ISL and we are totally drooling over their pictures as the duo was seen twinning along with Abhishek Bachchan, sporting the same kind of jersey for the football match!

Have a look at their pictures and we bet you will fall in love with the Bachchans all over again...

Aww’dorable Aishwarya & Abhishek take a walk at the stadium, while holding hands of Aaradhya and left the netizens totally in awe of themselves. Abhishek’s Instagram Post Post the match, Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture with his family and the footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua and captioned it as saying, "Happy Birthday @jejefanai . Great way to celebrate your birthday with a superb brace. Keep it up. @chennaiyinfc." Pic Courtesy: ISL/Twitter The official Twitter page of Indian Super League shared this gorgeous snap of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, enjoying the match along with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aish & Aaradhya Made Heads Turn At Mumbai Airport Aishwarya & Aaradhya grabbed eyeballs, the moment they reached Mumbai airport, sporting the jersey of Abhishek Bachchan's football club. How Sweet! With their names on the back of the t-shirts and the pretty smiles, Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya headed to the airport, hand in hand. Meanwhile, Aishwarya To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar An entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "She (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) plays a popular singer in the film and a fan of Lataji. You can't escape the Nightingale's influence if you're playing a singer." That’s Interesting "Aishwarya will sing original tracks as well as Lataji's numbers in Fanney Khan. That isn't the film's only connection with Lataji. In the film, Anil Kapoor's daughter, who plays an aspiring singer, is named Lata," added the source. Here’s How Lata Mangeshkar Reacted To The News The Quint quoted the iconic singer as saying, "It is good to hear that she is fond of my singing. Aishwarya is so beautiful and she does full justice to my songs." "I think I sang for her for the first time in Mohabbatein. The number ‘Humko humhi se chura lo' was a big hit. It's a beautiful melody and Aishwarya looked lovely lip-syncing it on screen."

She further revealed how she admires the entire Bachchan family and said, "I am very fond of Bachchanji and Jayaji. And I think they are fond of me too. Abhishek and Aishwarya make a handsome couple. The Bachchans are indeed the pride of the film industry."