 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor Spotted At A Wedding; Sara Ali Khan Steals Their Thunder [PICS]

It was one star-studded night when the wedding reception of Abu Jani's niece Saudamini Mattu, was attended by who's who of the B-town. Celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were spotted under one roof and their pictures are going viral for all the glamorous reasons.
However, you will be surprised to know this time, it's Sara Ali Khan who has got everyone talking. The newbie looked simply gorgeous in white saree and was also caught dancing her heart out on popular track 'saat samundar' and boy she just put the dance floor on fire!
Have a look at their pictures and inside videos from the wedding reception of Saudamini Mattu.
Aishwarya Turns Heads
Donning a multi-coloured gown, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan didn't just turn up the glamour quotient of the night but also turned many heads. We totally loved this look of Aishwarya as she pulled it off really well.
Stunning Is The Word
Sonam Kapoor, who herself in the news for tying the knot very soon, also turned up at the wedding reception, looking all pretty in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture.
Shweta Bachchan Dazzles In A White Saree
Here's am inside picture of Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan's daughter, enjoying the party with Rajendra Masterji.
The Star Of The Night!
Sara Ali Khan looked drop-dead gorgeous donning a white saree and we can't stop drooling over her flawless look.
Prettiness Overload!
Sara Ali Khan's sharp face features make her stand out in the crowd. No wonder why people are waiting desperately for her debut film, Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh.
Bhumi Pednekar
Among others Bhumi Pednekar was also in the attendance and the actress also posted an adorable selfie with the bride and Nikhil Thampi.
Selfie Time
Before you see the killer moves of Sara Ali Khan, on the dance floor, check out her super-gorgeous selfie, in which she can be seen flaunting her million bucks smile.
Check out the viral video of Sara Ali Khan, shaking legs on 'saat samundar'
Sara Ali Khan grooving to Saath Samundar proves she is Bollywood ready. #saraalikhan #fbsaraalikhan #fbollywoodvideo
A post shared by ғᴜᴛᴜʀᴇ ʙoʟʟʏᴡᴏᴏᴅ (@future.bollywood) on Apr 22, 2018 at 6:02am PDT
