 »   »   » Ever Seen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan HANGING OUT With Drama Queen Rakhi Sawant? You've To See Their Pic!

It surely doesn't happen every day when beauty Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wasseen hanging out with 'drama Queen' Rakhi Sawant. Wondering what made the duo bump into each other?
Well, a few days ago, MAC celebrated 12 glorious years of popular make-up artist, Mickey Contractor and many celebs were seen in attendance including Rakhi Sawant & Mrs Bachchan and their pictures indeed one rare kind of thing!
Rakhi With Aishwarya Rai
Rakhi Sawant shared this picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan on her Instagram page from the MAC's celebration night.
Twinning & Winning
Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan turned heads with their colour-co-ordinated outfits and needless to say, they looked helluva gorgeous!
Jaya Bachchan Was Also In Attendance
Jaya Bachchan, who isn't very party friendly, was also in attendance and was seen with Mickey Contractor & Karan Johar's mom Hiroo Johar at the party.
Who Else Was There?
Among others, Sushmita Sen was also seen at the MAC's party and she also posed for a picture with Rakhi Sawant.
Kajol With Rakhi
Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Sushmita Sen, Rakhi also posed for a picture with Kajol.
Rakhi On A Picture Spree
It seems Rakhi made sure to have one picture with each & every celebs, present at the party and here she can be seen with Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit & her hubby Sriram Madhav Nene.
Rakhi With Mickey Contractor
Rakhi also posed for a picture with the ace make-up artist Mickey Contractor, for whom the entire bash was held.
Coming back to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she's in one happy space as the actress was recently honoured with 'First Ladies' award and made her fans proud of herself all over again!
On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Fanney Khan, opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Soon after wrapping up Fanney Khan, she will also kick-start the shooting of Raat Aur Din remake, produced by Prerna Arora, who's also the producer of Fanney Khan.