 »   »   » Ever Seen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan HANGING OUT With Drama Queen Rakhi Sawant? You've To See Their Pic!

Rakhi With Aishwarya Rai

Rakhi Sawant shared this picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan on her Instagram page from the MAC's celebration night.

Twinning & Winning

Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan turned heads with their colour-co-ordinated outfits and needless to say, they looked helluva gorgeous!

Jaya Bachchan Was Also In Attendance

Jaya Bachchan, who isn't very party friendly, was also in attendance and was seen with Mickey Contractor & Karan Johar's mom Hiroo Johar at the party.

Who Else Was There?

Among others, Sushmita Sen was also seen at the MAC's party and she also posed for a picture with Rakhi Sawant.

Kajol With Rakhi

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Sushmita Sen, Rakhi also posed for a picture with Kajol.

Rakhi On A Picture Spree

It seems Rakhi made sure to have one picture with each & every celebs, present at the party and here she can be seen with Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit & her hubby Sriram Madhav Nene.

Rakhi With Mickey Contractor

Rakhi also posed for a picture with the ace make-up artist Mickey Contractor, for whom the entire bash was held.