 »   »   » LOVE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's SWEET GESTURE For Jaya Bachchan Will Put Their SPAT Rumours To Rest

Aishwarya & Jaya Snapped Sharing A Hug

After offering her condolences to the family, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan not just escorted her mother-in-law to her car but also shared a warm hug with Jaya Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan Best MIL?

Recently at a chat show, Karan Johar said that Jaya Bachchan is the best mother-in-law. Similarly, KJo has always praised Aishwarya Rai for the kind of wife/daughter she is.

On A Related Note, This Year Aish-Jaya Celebrated Holi All Together

A few days ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did Holika dahan at Jalsa with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and in-laws Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

TBT, When Jaya Praised Aishwarya Openly

Remember when Jaya Bachchan graced the couch of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan and didn't hesitate a bit, while praising her daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, even before she actually became a part of the family.

Here’s What She Had Said..

Jaya Bachchan had said, "She (Aishwarya) is lovely. I love her. I have always loved her. I have never ever seen her push herself whenever we are all together. I like that quality of hers to stand behind."

‘Aishwarya Fitted So Well In Family’

Jaya Bachchan had further added, "She is quiet. She listens and she is taking it all in. And another beautiful thing is that she has fitted in so well in the family. She knows who our good friends are."

Jaya Had Also Called Aishwarya A ‘Hands-On Mom’

She had shared an anecdote when she jokingly teased Aishwarya saying, "Sometimes I tease Aishwarya and I say Aaradhya is a very lucky girl because can you imagine having a nurse like Miss World Aishwarya?!"

Abhishek On Jaya & Aishwarya’s Equation

Speaking of their equation, Abhishek had also earlier shed light on their bond and had said, "Ma and Ash gang up against me and they keep rattling on in Bengali.

Mom knows the language because she is Bengali and Aishwarya had worked with Rituda (the late Rituparno Ghosh) in Chokher Bali, so she also can speak the language quite well.

So whenever they have to team up against me, they start talking in Bengali"