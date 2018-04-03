 »   »   » Vogue Photoshoot: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan TROLLED For A Photoshop Fail; Fans Ask ‘Where's Her Leg’?

Related Articles
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest photoshoot for Vogue is all over the social media. For the first time, she collaborated with Global icon Pharrell Williams and the result is too mind-blowing to be missed. While, some fans are swooning over the stunning look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, some are busy in claiming that the pictures of Mrs Bachchan are photoshopped as they can't see her 'hips or legs'.
To which Aishwarya's fans retorted by saying that it's just the angle or her pose or the big flowery design gown, which is hiding her leg. Well, we are totally leaving that up to you to decide. Look at the pictures and comments and do let us know in the comments section below, what's your take on the same!
A Photoshop Fail?
A user named aks1072 commented on Vogue's cover on Instagram, "legit so much photoshop don't think aish even has legs in this cover. So thin that pharell actually looks built?" [sic]
And The Debate Continues..
While, the another user named shilpa_lakhani wrote, "@anisha.gudur it's like they created a new Aishwarya for this cover...heights of photoshopping." [sic]
@swapnil_a_roy
"Firstly a big shutout for bringing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan back...But it would've been better if you guys let her real self to shine rather than this overly photoshoped unknown person.." [sic]
Fans Ask ‘Where's Her Leg’?
An user named jasminedhillon21 commented, "look how much they photoshopped aishwariya she's skinnier than Jeevan in this picture."
While the other user named siridevangam writes, "What the fuck has happened to her hip and legs ??" [sic]
Uh Oh..
An user named poojas87 attacked Vogue for not promoting natural beauty and wrote, "@vogueindia way to support natural beauty and self confidence. This cover is photoshopped AF." [sic]
Fans Defend Aishwarya's Photoshoot
A user named sharmatoshi defends the photoshoot of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and wrote, "@aarohivlogs that's exactly what I am saying it's not photoshopped , the dress is made that way that cuts her waist prolly in half . The cover is stunning ♥️."[sic]
Fans VS Fans
A user named sharmatoshi, wrote, "@anuradhab tbh I think it's the way the dress is ruffled midway her waist that gives an illusion waist effect and makes it look tiny , but then airbrushing is common on all covers. She's stunning anyhow ."[sic]
To which @anuradhab wrote, "@sharmatoshi she is stunning, agreed, photshopping her is unnecessary. Common only! The dress is fairly uh."[sic]
@amalstar23
"She looks nothing like this! Look how skinny they have made her look in this picture! Not only that this is what she looked like 10 years back." [sic]
Pictures Courtesy - Vogue/Twitter
