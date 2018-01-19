 »   »   » WHAATT! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Vivek Oberoi CAUGHT IN ONE FRAME With Abhishek, Credits Israel's PM

You all must be aware of Israel PM, Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India and a few hours ago, the Prime Minister, along with his wife, met some of the iconic personalities of the B-town including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karan Johar at an event named Shalom Mumbai.
But what grabbed everyone's eyeballs, when Amitabh Bachchan clicked a selfie with the PM and other celebs, ex-lovers, Aishwarya Rai & Vivek Oberoi were also seen posing for the same along with Abhishek Bachchan.
Can't believe us? Well, you gotta see the picture to believe your eyes as it indeed happened!
Can You Spot Aish & Vivek?
PM Benjamin Netanyahu shared this picture on his Twitter page and rather gave it a funny caption that reads, "Will my Bollywood selfie beat @TheEllenShow Hollywood selfie at the Oscars? @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan @rajcheerfull @imbhandarkar @vivek_oberoi."
How Aish & Vivek Reacted While Coming Across Each Other?
We hear the duo was well aware about the presence of media and the last thing they both wanted to grab media's over attention. So, they made sure to maintain a safe distance from each other and rather seen stuck with their spouses.
It Must Be Awkward For Vivek & Aishwarya
Needless to mention it must be one helluva awkward situation for ex-lovers to share the same stage along with their life-partners.
Vivek With His Wife & Israel’s PM
If Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek was accompanied by his wife. He shared this picture on his Twitter page and looked all happy.
Aishwarya Looked Gorgeous
Donning a black saree, the actress looked drop dead gorgeous and it's tough to take our eyes off her!
Aishwarya Greets Israeli PM
Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan greeting Israeli PM with ‘namastey' and we totally love it.
How Good Is That!
At the event, while addressing Indian film fraternity, Israel's PM said, "World loves Bollywood, Israel loves Bollywood, I love Bollywood."
It Was One Starry Affair
Among others, celebs including Imtiaz Ali, Randhir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Subhash Ghai were also seen in attendance.
However Khan’s Absence At ‘Shalom Bollywood’ Left Twitter Miffed
A Twitterati named Rahul b wrote, "did anyone from award wapsi brigrade attended #shalombollywood ? I am not seeing anyone. even not the famous khans."