 »   »   » WHAATT! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Vivek Oberoi CAUGHT IN ONE FRAME With Abhishek, Credits Israel's PM

Can You Spot Aish & Vivek?

PM Benjamin Netanyahu shared this picture on his Twitter page and rather gave it a funny caption that reads, "Will my Bollywood selfie beat @TheEllenShow Hollywood selfie at the Oscars? @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan @rajcheerfull @imbhandarkar @vivek_oberoi."

How Aish & Vivek Reacted While Coming Across Each Other?

We hear the duo was well aware about the presence of media and the last thing they both wanted to grab media's over attention. So, they made sure to maintain a safe distance from each other and rather seen stuck with their spouses.

It Must Be Awkward For Vivek & Aishwarya

Needless to mention it must be one helluva awkward situation for ex-lovers to share the same stage along with their life-partners.

Vivek With His Wife & Israel’s PM

If Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek was accompanied by his wife. He shared this picture on his Twitter page and looked all happy.

Aishwarya Looked Gorgeous

Donning a black saree, the actress looked drop dead gorgeous and it's tough to take our eyes off her!

Aishwarya Greets Israeli PM

Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan greeting Israeli PM with ‘namastey' and we totally love it.

How Good Is That!

At the event, while addressing Indian film fraternity, Israel's PM said, "World loves Bollywood, Israel loves Bollywood, I love Bollywood."

It Was One Starry Affair

Among others, celebs including Imtiaz Ali, Randhir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Subhash Ghai were also seen in attendance.

However Khan’s Absence At ‘Shalom Bollywood’ Left Twitter Miffed

A Twitterati named Rahul b wrote, "did anyone from award wapsi brigrade attended #shalombollywood ? I am not seeing anyone. even not the famous khans."

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry shared this pic on her Twitter page and wrote, "Shalom, Hon'ble PM @netanyahu & Sara! Was an honour to meet you! You are a truly charismatic speaker.. and that voice is.. #NetanyahuInIndia #ShalomNamaste"