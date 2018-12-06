 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: When Aaradhya Was Only Four Months Old, I Took Her To Dubai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the cover of Conde Nest Traveller magazine's December issue. In the interview, the diva revealed that she loves to travel with her little bundle of joy, Aaradhya. She said, "We've travelled with Aaradhya from the start. Abhishek and I first took her to Goa together. And when she was only four months old, I took her to Dubai on a Longines assignment.''

The actress further added, ''She had just about received her passport! I could see, right from the beginning, how great travel was with her-but also for her. Like us, she's very much at ease wherever she is, whatever the atmosphere or ambience. Since she was a baby, I would talk to her all the time, describe things. She'd observe all these interactions and I could see clearly how it was influencing her."

On joining Instagram, the actress said, "I think it's the patience, prodding and perseverance of my well-wishers... I mean, it's the way of the world; I get it. The reason I stayed away for so long was that the nature of the beast is such that it becomes a business. Everyone wants numbers, they start to see it as a barometric reflection of your popularity or status."

Aishwarya, who launched the cover of the magazine in Washington DC, praised the city and said, "I can imagine how beautiful it would look-I've seen the images, but now that I've seen the gorgeous waterfront, the monuments-I can only imagine how stunning it would be in full bloom. Washington DC is this unique mix of a buzzing urban city with an overwhelming sense of history and power. It reminds me of our own capital, New Delhi."

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in Gulab Jamun opposite hubby Abhishek Bachchan.

