 »   »   » NO DRAMA! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan WON HEARTS By Proving She Doesn't Believe In Being FASHIONABLY LATE

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan GETS ANGRY on her Hair Stylist; Heres why

A few days back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was in Dubai to inaugurate a store. The diva wore a royal blue off-shoulder dress and was looking nothing short of a queen.

At the event, the stunning actress proved once again that she has no starry tantrums and is as beautiful from inside. As per a report in Something Haute, Aishwarya Rai won the hearts of her Dubai fans by arriving exactly on time. Read what journalist Sadiq Saleem revealed about Aishwarya....

What Impressed Him About Aishwarya The Most ''Amongst many other things that impressed me about her, the very first was her punctuality. Sharp at 4 p.m. when she was expected to arrive, the security head notified the bouncers and the guards on the speakerphone of her arrival.'' When Aishwarya Entered The Venue ''The guards and bouncers were told to take their positions, the Brand Manager brushed up on his speech, final touches were done on the boutique and within moments an extremely elegant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked in with an unmatched grace and an unparalleled stride.'' Aishwarya Gave Everyone A Flying Kiss ''The shutterbugs went crazy and the crowd that had gathered outside the venue started calling out her name hysterically. Ash connected with everyone with a flying kiss and a gentle namaste.'' When Asked About Being Fashionably Late She Replied, "No, I don't think that being late is considered fashionable anywhere. Believe me, if I am ever late, it is never planned or never intentional.'' Punctuality Has Become A Challenge Now ''Punctuality is always respected the world over. I have observed that over years. Punctuality has become more and more a challenge as we race with time.'' Every Person Is Overcommitted ‘'Every human, on a day to day basis, is overcommitted or is being consumed by so much happening around him, and then the traffic has now become the reality of the planet that we are living on.'' I Follow This At Least ''We must factor in all these realities to ensure that we are on time everywhere we are expected. I do that at least." What She Has Learned From Time "Time is extremely precious. Treasure every second of this blessed life. Enjoy it as it is a gift.'' Time Is A Great Healer Too ''Give it to your full potential. As they say, time is a great healer too so as time goes by, also reflect if you are doing your best at that given moment."

