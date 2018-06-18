 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Shares An Adorable Picture On Father's Day Along With Her Mother & Daughter Aaradhya

Related Articles
It was Father's Day yesterday on June 17, 2018 and celebrities all across the world shared pictures of their fathers on their respective social media handles by writing captions about them that were emotional and showed how much they love their dad. Our very own Aishwarya Rai shared an endearing picture of her dad late Krishnaraj Rai by holding his photo and posing alongside her mother Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
Apart from posing with her mother and daughter, Aishwarya Rai posted another picture along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya thanking him for being such a wonderful dad to Aaradhya. Aishwarya did not post any captions for both the pictures but let the images do the talking! Check out Aishwarya Rai's Father's Day special pictures below...
Aishwarya Rai's Father's Day Special
Ashwarya Rai misses her father, late Krishnaraj Rai and cherished his life by holding his photograph along with her mother and daughter. Don't the trio look so lovely here?
Aaradhya's Daddy Abhishek Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai posted another picture with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya. Though the image had no caption, it was evident that she thanked Abhishek for being such a wonderful daddy to Aaradhya.
Mommy's Birthday
Aishwarya Rai also celebrated her mothers birthday last month and posed this really sweet picture on Instagram by saying, "I LOVE YOU. YOU ARE... Therefore I am... HAPPY HAAAPPPYYY BIRTHDAY MY ETERNALLY PRECIOUS MOMMYYY darliiinng."
Wedding Anniversary Of Big B & Jaya Bachchan
On Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 45th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2018, Aishwarya Rai posted this picture and captioned it as, "Happyyy Anniversary Pa n Ma. Love, Health and Happiness always God Bless."
Such A Delight...
It's always such a delight to see pictures of Aishwarya Rai along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. We'll never get bored of it!
Check out what other Bollywood stars posted on Father's Day below...
Pappi to Pappa 😘 #happyfathersday #mainman
A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 17, 2018 at 6:30am PDT
Love you daddy-friend 💕 Happy Father’s Day 👨👧
A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 17, 2018 at 6:06am PDT
Always goofy, always laughing with me, through the thick and thin.. always making light of any situation, i know where I get it from now Dad :) you’ve made me the richest person in the world teaching me these values @elroyjafernz #happypeople❤💙💚💛💜
A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jun 17, 2018 at 5:31am PDT
