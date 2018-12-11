 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai & Karisma Kapoor Dance Together At Isha Ambani's Sangeet Ceremony! Watch Video

The sangeet ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal was held at Udaipur and the who's who of town were present to bless the couple. From Bollywood stars to CEO's of fortune companies and international singers, they all made a beeline at the ceremony. The night was filled with naach gaana and Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan set the stage on fire with their performance and even Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan rekindled their love as they danced to a romantic number.

A new video has surfaced online which shows Aishwarya Rai shaking a leg with Karisma Kapoor at the sangeet ceremony. Watch the video below...

Also, it's so good to see the duo dancing together, right? Karisma Kapoor was dating Abhishek Bachchan for seven years back in the day and then the duo broke up. While Karisma Kapoor married Sunjay Kapur, whom she is now divorced with, Abhishek Bachchan went on to marry Aishwarya Rai. We're happy that Aishwarya and Karisma have let bygones be bygones and soaked in the moment at the Isha Ambani's sangeet ceremony.

It looks like the Ambani's ceremony has mended the old rifts between Bollywood stars as a picture surfaced online showing Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar in one frame and even Shahrukh Khan shook a leg with Aamir Khan. We're sure that all of this wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for the Ambani's pre-wedding ceremonies.

Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal are all set to tie the knot on December 12, 2018.

