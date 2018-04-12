 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone Declared World’s Most Admired Women Of 2018!

Aishwarya Rai

The evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai takes the No. 11 spot in the world's most admired women of 2018 and her name has been featured in almost every survey from Forbes to Time and she has been consistent since close to two decades now already. We're sure that her name will always be in the list for decades to come as well.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is slowly yet steadily making her way into Hollywood and she now takes the No. 12 spot in the world's most admired women of 2018. In a few more years, she might end up being inside top 10, folks!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been impressing people since a decade now and it looks like there's no stopping her. She made it to No. 13 in the world's most admired women of 2018 and might even hit the top 5 spot in the coming years as well.

Indian Women Ruling The World

It's great to see Indian women being one among the world's most admired and currently there are only three of them, and in the coming years, we're sure the numbers will only increase as there is no dearth of talent in India.