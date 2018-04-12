 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone Declared World’s Most Admired Women Of 2018!

Related Articles
The three pillars of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have been declared as the three of the world's most admired women of 2018 and they stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Angelina Jolie, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and many other well renowned personalities. While Angelina Jolie is on No. 1 position, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are on No. 11, 12, and 13 respectively.
The survey was conducted by Internet giant YouGov and among the men, Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates tops the list in the most admired of 2018 and former U.S President Barack Obama takes the second spot. Also, Pope Francis and U.S President Donald Trump take the 16th and 17th spot respectively. Our very own, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan did not make it under the top 20 list of most admired people of 2018.
Aishwarya Rai
The evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai takes the No. 11 spot in the world's most admired women of 2018 and her name has been featured in almost every survey from Forbes to Time and she has been consistent since close to two decades now already. We're sure that her name will always be in the list for decades to come as well.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is slowly yet steadily making her way into Hollywood and she now takes the No. 12 spot in the world's most admired women of 2018. In a few more years, she might end up being inside top 10, folks!
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone has been impressing people since a decade now and it looks like there's no stopping her. She made it to No. 13 in the world's most admired women of 2018 and might even hit the top 5 spot in the coming years as well.
Indian Women Ruling The World
It's great to see Indian women being one among the world's most admired and currently there are only three of them, and in the coming years, we're sure the numbers will only increase as there is no dearth of talent in India.
