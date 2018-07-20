 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Remembers Nelson Mandela On His 100th Birth Anniversary, Shares A Throwback Picture!

Aishwarya Rai remembered Nelson Mandela on his 100th birth anniversary on July 18, 2018 and shared a throwback picture shaking hands with him during the Miss World beauty pageant in 1994, which was held in Sun City, South Africa. Nelson Mandela was serving as the president of South Africa during that time. She captioned the throwback picture as, "Honoured , Privileged and Humbled."

Not just Aishwarya Rai, even Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and posted a throwback photo standing alongside Nelson Mandela and Big B is proud that the leader had autographed the picture. The autograph read, "To Amitabh, Best Wishes, Mandela, 9-4-2002." Amitabh Bachchan captioned the tweet as, "T 2871 - Nelson Mandela Day - on one occasion, he saw me across a street at a common event and waved to me and said - "I hope you remember me"!! Amazing humility and grace."

Nelson Mandela is well respected around the world and was a South African anti-apartheid revolutionary who was jailed for 27 years. He came out of prison and then went on to become the President of the country and served between 1994 to 1999. Nelson Mandela was born on July 18, 1918, and passed away on December 5, 2013.

Coming back on the work front, Aishwarya Rai is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Fanney Khan, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The posters, trailer and songs of the movie are out and has been well accepted by the audiences. Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The movie musical drama is all set to hi the theatres on August 3, 2018.

