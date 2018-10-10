 »   »   »  Aishwarya Rai Walked Out Of A Film To Support Flora Saini Against Sexual Harassment! #MeToo

Only Aishwarya Rai Supported Me!

"That time when I spoke, I felt I made a huge mistake. Nobody was giving me work. I'm the only breadwinner of my family and it became very difficult. No support! The only person to support me (then) was Aishwarya Rai and I thank her from the bottom of my heart," said Flora Saini to Bollywoodlife.

'I Refuse To Work With A Woman Beater', Said Aishwarya Rai Previously

"She had signed a film with Gaurang and she walked out of it. In an interview she said, 'I refuse to work with a woman beater.' When the world was against me, there was one woman, who supported me. Who leaves work?"

I Love Aishwarya Rai For That, Says Flora

"When she did that for me, there was some hope restored in me. It's too little a thing for her probably, she won't even remember. I love her so much for that."

Gaurang Doshi Threatened To Kill My Parents

"If you are in love, to walk out is really difficult. He made me feel so small. He threatened to get my parents killed. For me it was difficult. I was trying to make it work. You can't change a man's habit. I was not a strong girl then. But today I am."

It Takes Guts To Speak Out!

"Every girl I know, most of them have been through same thing. Not a lot of girls can speak about it. It takes lots of guts."

On The #MeToo Movement

"I've spoken about it even in 2007 but that time, things were much different. My intention of putting that post was something else. I was trying to compare, that despite being so badly beaten with a fractured jawline, nobody stood up for me then. Today, there are women are coming out in open. People are supporting them and especially men. It is so beautiful to see that. I wanted to applaud these men and women who are coming out and supporting each other," she summed it up.