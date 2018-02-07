 »   »   » Aiyaary Gets Censor Certificate, To Release On Feb 16

After a prolonged delay, Neeraj Pandey directed Aiyaary finally received a Censor Board certificate today, clearing the decks for the film's release on February 16. The approval comes after getting required clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Ministry of Defence.

Post review of the film by the CBFC, a special screening was held for the Ministry of Defence on last Saturday evening as instructed by the CBFC.



The screening resulted in prescribed modifications to the film, providing which Aiyaary finally received its censor certification, an official statement said.



Neeraj Pandey took to Twitter and posted a picture of the censor certificate. "Finally... this just arrived. All cleared for #AiyaaryOnFeb16 now! Thank you #CBFCIndia. Thank you MOD. See you on Feb 16 in cinemas near you!".



In a formal announcement, the film's official handle tweeted, "Thank you #CBFCIndia! Thank you M. O. D! The final countdown for #AiyaaryOnFeb16 begins now! "



Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who stars in the film, also took to Twitter and wrote, "That's a green light for #AiyaaryOnFeb16 with no more pit stops along the way! Thank you #CBFCIndia and MOD".



On a related note, for the first time, the Student of the Year actor is seen as an Army officer onscreen and he says it is a role close to his heart as his grandfather was into Army.



"Unfortunately, I did not get much time to be with my grandfather. But my father has lived that life and he is looking forward to see me in this avatar in the film," he said.



The film is headlined by a host of talented actors like Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah, Adil Hussain, but Sidharth had scenes only with Bajpayee.



"While working with him (Bajpayee) so closely, I observed him and learnt a lot. After the shot, he was kind enough to talk to me about acting workshops, diction, etc. It is something I will use it in my next film."



In his five-year-long career in Bollywood, Sidharth has played varied characters and the actor says there is always an attempt to do something "non-typical".



"Being versatile in India is a trend, where no one actor is known for a particular kind of a role or film and in my own small way, I am trying to mould myself into playing a soft and tough part.



"I am definitely challenging myself and going against the grain. I am trying to do something non typical. I yearn for something that is unique, something that no one has done before and opens up a different horizon," he adds.PTI

