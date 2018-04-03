 »   »   » Ajay Devgn Gives A Sneak-Peek Of His Parisian Birthday Celebrations With Kajol & His Kids!

Ajay Devgn Celebrates B'day with Kajol, kids Yug & Nysa in PARIS | FilmiBeat

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn turned a year older yesterday (i.e February 2nd). The actor who is known to be an extremely private person in real life chose to give a lavish birthday parties a miss and chose to spend some quality time with wife Kajol and kids Nysa and Yug in Paris. Newly-weds Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta too were seen accompanying them.

Later Ajay took to his Instagram page to give us a sneak-peek about how the 'Raid' actor brought in his special day with his near and dear ones. We bet you won't stop drooling over the super adorable pictures. Check them out here-

A Cute Father-Son Moment Ajay shared this candid picture featuring him with his son Yug. Earlier in an interview, he had said, "I love spending time with Yug. Irrespective of whether Kajol is shooting or not shooting for a film, that's what I anyway do when I pack up for the day. Now that my daughter Nysa is in Singapore, most of my time is spent with him, and that's all I do".

Candy Attack We just can't stop smiling looking at Yug's cute expressions after landing inside a candy shop! Did someone just say 'candy attack'?

A Picture Perfect Family Ajay captioned this photo as, " Fêtes d'anniversaire à Paris," which means 'Birthday parties in Paris'. The 'birthday' boy is seen posing here with his wifey dearest Kajol, kids Nysa and Yug and newly-weds Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta.

Meanwhile, Later Vatsal and Ishita decided to steal away some private moments and made their way towards the iconic Eiffel Tower where they posed for this super romantic picture.



Earlier, Ajay's 'Raid' co-star Ileana D'Cruz had said in an interview, "He's a massive family man. He's obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely. He's really a positive person. When you are working with like-minded people then there is no pretenses. So, it's nice working with him."



