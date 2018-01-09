 »   »   » Ajay Devgn & Kangana Ranaut Will Be SHOCKED; Karan Johar Said The Most UNEXPECTED Things About Them

Karan Johar's BEST REPLY on inviting Kangana Ranaut on his show; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

We don't need to remind any movie-buff about the equation of Karan Johar with Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut. They just don't see eye to eye - thanks to 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay row' & 'nepotism' controversy.

So it came as a sweet surprise when at a recent event, Karan Johar didn't dodge questions about Kangana Ranaut and also ended up praising Ajay Devgn. Surprised? Well, so are we! Here's what KJo said..

Will Karan Invite Kangana On His Show? When asked if Kangana Ranaut would be invited on the 'India's Next Superstars', Karan said, "I am sure when Star Plus invites her, we will be happy to have her. Our hearts are big, our house is open to all. We will happily, lovingly and respectfully welcome her on the show." Is Karan Trying To Repair The Damage Through The Show? The tagline of the show is 'Na Khaandaan Na Sifaarish' and when asked whether he was looking for an opportunity to answer about nepotism, Karan said, "I don't think this tagline was an answer from my side to anything." "Lot of people want to be part of the entertainment industry, but it is difficult to find a platform. We are providing this platform to all those who are talented." What Made Karan Mention Ajay's Name? While talking about young actors, Karan said, "It is a big challenge for the younger actors to live up to the audience base that has been created by the three Khans. Hats off to Shahrukh, Aamir, Salman, Akshay and Ajay Devgn for being relevant even after working for three decades." Isn't It Surprising To Listen Karan Johar Praising Ajay Devgn? "They are just going on and on... and more respect to them. It is difficult to stay relevant. I will be completing 20 years in the industry in 2019. It is not easy (to stay here). Getting success is not that difficult if you do your job well, but maintaining it is tough." Karan Also Talked About Stardom Talking about the definition of superstardom, Karan said, "It is difficult to define superstar, if we knew the meaning then there would be millions of superstars. It's a feeling that an actor and audience has. It is organic." 'SRK & Big B Have Family Connect With The Audience' He added, "You don't know why you love Shahrukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan or Sridevi or Madhuri Dixit. It is something that they all bring on celluloid and the way they connect with the audience. They have an instant family connect with the audience."

KJo also said that the current generation have a lot of superstars like Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana.

"Today, there are lots of opportunities so we can't categories who is at the top or in the top three. I hope we, as film-makers, get an opportunity to work with all of them," concluded Karan!

Inputs From PTI