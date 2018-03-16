 »   »   » Ajay Devgn Opens Up About His Daughter Nysa Debuting In Bollywood!

On Who Takes Care Of Nysa When Both Are Busy...

"For instance, recently, Kajol had to go to shoot at 5 am. This location is available only on Sundays, so there's no other option. I love spending time with the kids, I tell them, ‘See, your father takes more care of you'. It's a lot of fun."



On Family Pressures

"Yes, the perspective changes completely. You want to be more stable, you want to see your children and family the way it is. There's a little insecurity that nothing should not be lesser than what it is today," said Ajay Devgn to HT.



On Starring Alongside Kajol

"Yes, both of us should like the script; it has to have two strong characters. The day we hear a suitable one, we will work together. The film, in which Kajol is acting, has a beautiful story. We haven't heard something like this before. It really touches your heart. It's about a mother-son and has some humour, too."



What Next After Raid?

"You don't make films just for the sake of it, you make one when you find a good plot. For the next one year, I've not finalised any production as we haven't got a great script yet. We've been working on the narrative of this film with Kajol for the past three years."

